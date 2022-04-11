Just recently it was announced that Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming sports drama release date has once again been delayed in order to avoid a clash with Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast.

Advertisement

This Hindi remake of the south Indian film was supposed to release back in August 2020, however, it first suffered a delay due to production issues, and later when it was all set to release in December 2021, it once again got delayed owing to the third wave of Covid-19 in India.

Advertisement

Now, the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which was just a few days away from hitting the theaters has once again been delayed by a week. The reason as mentioned above was to avoid any major clashes with KGF Chapter 2 and Beast at the box office. But is it the actual reason? According to the latest scoop on the Shahid, Mrunal Thakur starrer, the delay is not due to any clash, but because the makers of the film have been accused of plagiarism.

Yes, you have heard that absolutely right. According to reports by ETimes, makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have now been accused by a writer named Rajneesh Jaiswal who now claims that the upcoming film’s story belongs to him. The matter will now be hard by Justice Chagla in Mumbai High Court, today (11th April).

Is this the real reason for the film’s fourth delay? Guess we would have to wait for the verdict to be announced on this plagiarism case.

Meanwhile talking about the Goutam Tinnanuri directorial, the producer of the film Aman Gill recently took it to his social media handle to convey the new release date of the film. He wrote, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat, and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April”.

Are you excited to see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 VS Vijay&’s Beast VS Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey: Here’s Which Movie Will Hold You Back The Longest, Runtime Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube