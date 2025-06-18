Over the years, Bollywood has given us some classic love stories, and most of them have ended on a good note, with the end credit screaming and gleaming – And they lived Happily Ever After! Interestingly, no one has tried to explore and find if that happily ever after existed! No sequels on that front? Guess why? Growing up, most of us realized that we had been sold the most flawed and idiotic concept of love! Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one such film!

Now, before I start this discussion, let me warn you that there is no harm in living in a bubble unless and until you are aware of the fact that all of this is an illusion. Since I got too carried away with Bollywood’s idea of love, I decided to break this bubble for my own good! You don’t need to go through this heartbreak if you are not ready for this!

The Most Toxic Character Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam!

Honestly, the most toxic character of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, no doubt, was Nandini! Aishwarya Rai was as beautiful as this character, and we probably got too blinded by this beauty to realize she is a toxic character! An absolute red-flag! This woman was bold enough to help her sister escape her wedding, but she was not bold enough to take a stand for herself! There, she wanted her man to run and face the consequences rather than being sensible and talking it out in front of the 100 family members who resided in that beautiful haveli!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while writing Nandini, decided to make her feel helpless in front of Parampara, Pratishtha, and Anushasan! Chalo, even if we agree to that part, all she had to do was to not ruin any more life! But this girl had the audacity to marry another man and start fresh! But then giving the guilt of a lifetime to Vanraaj for exploring her sexually!

Vanraaj Was As Toxic As Nandini!

Coming to Ajay Devgn‘s character Vanraaj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, trust me, this man was the biggest manipulator you would come across! He first won over the girl by making her trust him that he would unite the lost lovers! He takes her to Italy, puts Sindoor, and kisses her on the pretext of some random escape from a TT. Honestly, even a hug could have done the job! I mean, stop confusing her, man! If you want to make her feel guilty about marrying you despite loving someone else, then tell her to her face instead of making her feel all helpless and confused! And finally, when you find Sameer, that random Talli session on the bridge is totally not needed, man!

My Heart Goes Out To Salman Khan’s Sameer!

I mean, I understand even Salman Khan‘s Sameer had issues. No one breaks up while putting their love on a statue and ghosts them forever! But, since everyone moved on, it was fine unless Nandini decided to meddle in his life, despite not being sure of what she wanted in life, or rather, whom she wanted! And there, of course, Vanraaj had to act like the bigger man, with all the sacrificial mode, manipulating the woman he loves one move at a time!

After 26 years, I realized that Sameer did not need any of this drama and go through the heartbreak once again. And for Vanraaj and Nandini, these two toxic human beings were truly made for each other! They deserve each other.

Hey Sameer,

You deserve better in Bhansali’s world and in real life as well!

From – A Fan Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,

Who grew up pretty well to realize love and toxicity are divided by a very thin line, and you spot that thin line only with age, experience, and maturity!

