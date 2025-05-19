After the COVID pandemic, things have been completely different and the box office has been unpredictable than ever. Dynamics have changed, and we have seen some potential blockbusters become disasters. On the other side, there have been many small to mid-budget films that have fetched crazy numbers. Amid such a situation, many Bollywood actors have felt the heat, and Ajay Devgn, to some extent, is a part of that list. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Yes, the Singham actor has tasted some big successes, but most of his theatrical releases have tanked at the Indian box office. For those who aren’t aware, including Raid 2, the Bollywood superstar has had 10 theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. Of these 10 films, only three emerged as clean successes, while the others were failures.

Ajay Devgn’s not-so-impressive run in the post-COVID era

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID run started with 2022’s Runway 34, which was a flop affair at the Indian box office. It was followed by Thank God, which, too, was a theatrical flop. In the same year, he delivered a much-needed super-hit with Drishyam 2. 2023 started poorly for the actor as his Bholaa was a losing affair.

In 2024, Ajay Devgn started well by delivering a clean hit at the Indian box office with Shaitaan. It was followed by a magnum opus, Maidaan, a big theatrical flop. His Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which was released in the latter half of 2024, was again a big flop. Singham Again, despite its franchise value, turned out to be a losing affair due to its exorbitant price tag. Ajay’s Naam, which was made way back in 2004, witnessed its theatrical release last year, and it was a major flop.

This year, Bollywood’s Singham started his innings with a successful film, as his Raid 2 recently turned out to be a plus affair at the Indian box office. With the help of his latest release, he also recently crossed a cumulative net collection of 1000 crores in India post-COVID.

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Runway 34 – Flop

Thank God – Flop

Drishyam 2 – Super-Hit

Bholaa – Losing

Shaitaan – Hit

Maidaan – Flop

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – Flop

Singham Again – Losing

Naam – Flop

Raid 2 – Plus

Post-COVID success ratio of Bollywood’s Singham

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID success ratio is just 30%, which is not good. With films like Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Ranger, and Dhamaal 4 coming up next, he’s expected to improve his success rate post-COVID.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Day 2: Beats Top Gun: Maverick To Become Tom Cruise’s 5th Highest-Grosser In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News