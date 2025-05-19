As expected, Tom Cruise‘s much-awaited Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning took a flying start at the Indian box office by earning 17.50 crores. As the content is loved by fans and action movie lovers, there was an upward trend on day 2. Though it failed to hit the 20 crore mark on Sunday, the overall collection was so good that it has already emerged as the actor’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time in the country. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action extravaganza is the swansong of one of the most celebrated action movie franchises. Upon its release on Saturday (May 17), it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the response is highly favorable. This positivity, along with the strong buzz, has helped it earn close to 40 crores in just a couple of days.

Crosses 35 crores in just 2 days

After a solid start of 17.50 crores, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning displayed growth on day 2 (Sunday). The magnum opus performed well in the dubbed versions (Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil), but it’s the original English version that is driving the major business, with premium formats being the top choice of moviegoers.

Displaying a jump of 6.28%, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned around 18.60 crores on day 2. It takes the total collection to 36.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 17.50 crores

Day 2 – 18.60 crores

Total – 36.10 crores

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is Tom Cruise’s 5th highest-grosser in India!

With 36.10 crores in the kitty, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Top Gun: Maverick (35 crores), becoming Tom Cruise’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 36.10 crores (2 days) Top Gun: Maverick – 35 crores

