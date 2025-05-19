Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is simply unstoppable at the Indian box office. After achieving so many milestones, the film continues to set new heights for the Malayalam film industry. Surprisingly, being in its fourth week, it is performing better than the latest Mollywood releases. Such an epic run has helped it create history on BookMyShow by selling a record number of tickets. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Continues to be the first choice of the Malayalam audience

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the crime thriller was theatrically released on April 25, 2025. With highly positive word-of-mouth, it is displaying strong legs during its theatrical run. Yesterday, it wrapped up the fourth weekend, and interestingly, the weekend numbers were better than the recently released Prince And Family. This clearly indicates that the Mohanlal starrer continues to be the first choice of the Malayalam audience.

Thudarum creates history on BookMyShow!

Amid such a glorious run, Thudarum has created history on BookMyShow. With a superb run for over 24 days straight, the film has sold the highest number of tickets in the history of Malayalam cinema. On the movie ticket-booking platform, the film sold over 4.35 million tickets. It could also be described as that the crime thriller registered over 43.5 lakh admits on the platform.

This record is another feather in Thudarum’s cap, and with still enough fuel left in the tank, we might see some more milestones being achieved in the coming days.

Glorious run at the worldwide box office continues!

Talking about the domestic collection, the Malayalam crime thriller did a business of 113.39 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 133.80 crores. In the overseas market, it has earned 90.65 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 224.45 crore gross.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown (24 days):

India net – 113.39 crores

India gross – 133.80 crores

Overseas gross – 90.65 crores

Worldwide gross – 224.45 crores

