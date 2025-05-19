The Final Destination movies are not only popular in North America but in foreign countries as well. It has once again been established with the record-breaking opening weekend of Final Destination: Bloodlines. The North America collection has set a new benchmark for horror movies, surpassing even the debut of this summer’s most trending horror movie, Sinners. The film has also beaten the entire run of two of the Final Destination films in the US. Keep scrolling for more.

The films in this series are unique, and there are no traditional villains. The characters fight against Death itself, which is an invisible and inescapable force. This is the sixth film in the franchise, which beautifully connects the entire franchise without distorting the plots of the previous movies. The VFX and CGI of this movie are top-notch, and like its predecessor, this is also very engaging.

Now, the R-rated horror movie was projected to earn between $35-$40 million on its opening weekend in the United States. But Final Destination: Bloodlines has exceeded that expectation and earned a record $51 million – $11 million more than the higher bet of the projection. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Bloodlines has registered the biggest debut weekend for R-rated horror movies in the post-pandemic era. The film has surpassed Sinners’ $48 million, Halloween Kills’ $49.4 million, Alien Romulus’ $42 million, and Halloween Ends’ $40 million to achieve this feat.

Bloodlines not only crushed the opening weekends of all the previous Final Destination movies, but it has also beaten the entire domestic run of two of the franchise’s films.

The R-rated horror flick has beaten the entire US run of Final Destination 2 and 5. The second installment collected $46.96 million in its US run, and the 5th one raked in $42.58 million. Final Destination 6 has beaten both domestic hauls with its opening weekend only. It will soon beat the US haul of the first Final Destination soon. It earned $53.3 million. Final Destination 3 collected $54.09 million in its domestic box office, which would also be beaten by the 6th installment today or tomorrow. It will surely set new benchmarks for not just the franchise but for R-rated horror movies as well.

The sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines, was released in the US on May 16. Needless to say, the horror movie debuted at #1 in the domestic box office chart.

