“Deadpool & Wolverine” will soon become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time after grossing $500M in less than a week in theaters. The Marvel blockbuster already recorded the highest opening weekend for R-rated films and will soon become the highest-grossing R-rated pic at the domestic box office.

On July 30, Deadpool and Wolverine’s running domestic total stood at around $260 million, and according to Deadline, the film will reach $380 million by Sunday, August 4, 2024. This will cement the superhero sequel’s status as the highest-grossing R-rated film at the domestic box office, surpassing Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ, which capped off its statewide collection at $370.7M.

Meanwhile, after a $5000M global gross, Deadpool and Wolverine reached spot #18 on the highest-grossing R-rated films worldwide list, bumping “Troy”, “Saving Private Ryan”, and “The Hangover” from its place.

In 1998, Saving Private Ryan ended its run at $482,351,251 while 2009’s The Hangover accumulated $469,328,922. Meanwhile, 2004 Troy earned $497,409,852

The 2019 film “Joker” sits at spot number one after grossing over a billion dollars. At the speed at which Deadpool and Wolverine reached the half-a-billion mark, there is no doubt the film will soon reign supreme as the highest-grossing R-rated flick. In the meantime, here’s a list of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time per The Numbers.

“Joker” (2019) — $1,078,958,629 “Oppenheimer” (2023) — $975,295,005 “Deadpool 2” (2018) — $785,896,632 “Deadpool” (2016) — $782,839,3477 “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) — $741,847,937

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

