After two years, the second season of Tell Me Lies is finally coming, and it’s going to be filled with more twisted drama and sordid excitement. Although the second season took a long time to arrive despite being greenlighted by Hulu in 2022, the show will finally give answers to the fate of Lucy and Stephen’s love story. Based on the novel by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies follows the tumultuous relationship between Lucy and Stephen over eight years.

The first season of Tell Me Lies earned positive remarks from the critics, with some criticizing its soapy storyline with others praising it for the same reasons. However, the show’s strong viewership numbers led Hulu to renew the series for a second season in late 2022. Here is everything you need to know about Tell Me Lies season 2.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date

Although Hulu didn’t take long to announce the renewal of the second season, the network has confirmed that the romantic drama will premiere its first two episodes on September 4, followed by subsequent episodes released weekly.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Cast

The complete cast of Tell Me Lies Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but a few major players in the show are confirmed to return. Grace Van Patten will return as Lucy, Jackson White as Stephen, Catherine Missal as Bree, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Spencer House as Wrigley, Brenden Cook as Evan, Alicia Crowder as Max, and Tom Ellis as Oliver.

The show was created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. She teamed up with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, who also executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner with Matt Matruski.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Plot

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is “more of a war story than a love story as Lucy begins the season on an attempted redemption arc,” as shared with People by Oppenheimer. She added, “This season really cuts me to my core in a deeper way. It pulls on the heartstrings a little bit more while keeping that really propulsive, thrilling, kind of nasty undertone that everyone loves about it.”

Furthermore, the second season will follow similar two timelines as in the first season, one in 2008, when the friends are in college together at Baird, and the second in 2015, when Evan and Bree are getting married, and that’s when the season’s “shocking moments happen.” She further revealed, “It’s definitely still Lucy and Stephen at the core. They’re definitely the through line of the show. But my intention going into this show, even from season one was: What are the repercussions within a friend group from one central set of lies?”

Tell Me Lies is known for twists and turns, and as promised by its creator, the show is expected to reveal the shocking moments that fans won’t be expecting.

