The most popular non-English TV series on Netflix, Squid Game, is finally returning to keep viewers hooked to their phone screens. The makers recently announced the release date of Squid Game Season 2 and its final season, and the wait between those two will be less than expected. Scroll below for the deets and netizens’ reactions.

Squid Game: Season 1 has been the most popular non-English show on Netflix, with its colossal 265.2 million views. The thriller game show format drama was the biggest sensation of 2020, and it’s returning with twice the fun.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the executive producer, writer, and director of Squid Game Season 2, shared the news with the fans in a heartfelt letter. Netflix has also dropped a small teaser that will get your heart racing.

About the teaser-

The makers have dropped the release date announcement with an exciting teaser of a track race, not for a medal, but for survival. As bodies fall, the Frontman prepares the audience for the real game about to begin. Gi-hun, who was adamant about stopping this brutal game show, will have to enter the game show to succeed in his mission.

Cast –

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1. Additionally, there is an impeccable list of new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

It has been written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Besides him, Kim Ji-yeon is another executive producer on the show. Squid Game Season 2 is produced under Firstman Studio. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

What to expect from the Squid Game: Season 2?

The official synopsis states, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and end their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Netizens Reaction to the Squide Game: Season 2 Teaser –

One fan stated, “No.1 Series in this world, argue with me anytime.”

Followed by one saying, “Finally the GOAT webseries is Back, It’s a BANGER for sure.”

Another wrote, “Yes we are ready to play again.”

“SQUID GAMES is back…..3yrs of waiting nd yet the same excitement,” wrote another fan.

One fan called it, “What a perfect little Christmas gift.”

Another said, “I’m glad they’re putting that final season cap on it already so it doesn’t get overdone.”

One quipped, “Terrific Announcement.”

And, “Holy f*ck it’s finally time.”

Release date-

Netflix’s Squid Game: Season 2 will premiere on December 26, 2024, but that is not all. The second season will be followed by a third and final season, which will be out in 2025. The makers have already announced and are preparing the fans to say goodbye to one of the most remarkable series ever. So lock your dates now and watch Season 1 again to jog your memories down memory lane.

Check out the teaser here:

