We bet you were so engrossed in all the dragon action in House of the Season 2 Episode 7 that you missed an unexpected cameo in the show! George R.R. Martin, the mind behind the Westeros universe, was hiding in plain sight in one of the scenes of the episode, titled The Red Sowing.

However, there is a twist as the author did not appear in physical form in the show, instead, his face was carved on a weirwood tree in Harrenhal. Martin is the author of the book Fire & Blood, on which the HBO series is based, and is credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the show. He is also the writer of the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the inspiration behind Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin’s Surprise Cameo in House of the Season 2

In the seventh episode of House of the Season 2, as things get heated up in Harrenhal, we get to see Daemon and Oscar Tully’s sequences, set in the courtyard of the castle. The courtyard features a weirwood tree with a face, which was surprisingly based on George R.R. Martin’s look.

The Weirwood tree at Harrenhal was carved to depict the face of George R.R. Martin #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eUNh3Fg7DW — westerosies (@westerosies) July 29, 2024

The makers depicted the author’s face on the tree as a tribute. In the behind-the-scenes footage from the episode, production designer Jim Clay talked about the move and said, “Ryan [showrunner] wanted to do [it] as a bit of a tribute, and the idea was that it gradually started to disappear back into the bark of the tree.”

“The brief was to make it feel enough like him, but you were never really sure,” added supervising director Dominic Masters. In the footage, Marin is also seen checking out his face on the tree, as he tells the crew, “This is really cool guys.” Watch the video below at 6:50 minutes:

The Game of Thrones universe has earlier featured cameos by celebs like pop star Ed Sheeran and writer/producer Rob McElhenney.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 air Sundays on Max.

Must Read: Nina Dobrev Once Shared The ‘Wild’ Experience Of Getting Fame From The Vampire Diaries, ‘I Was Learning About Myself’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News