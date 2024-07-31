House of the Dragon Season 2 once again falls prey to piracy. After the first season’s finale was leaked, the Season 2 Finale got leaked online ahead of its airing date this Sunday. The build-up in the Penultimate episode was exhilarating, and there is no doubt that the finale will also be exciting; that was evident in the Season Finale trailer. If you still have doubts about this season, then the following pointers from leaks will compel you to watch the finale and appreciate the beauty of storytelling. But let us warn you there are **SPOILERS** ahead, so scroll below at your own risk.

In Episode 7, the fans saw Rhaenyra gather many dragon seeds or bastards with high valerian blood, who can be Dragonriders. This happens after Addam of Hull is chosen by Seasmoke, and raising this dragon army will give Rhaenyra an upper hand in the battle. However, Jace is not very happy with his mother’s decision, as according to him, in no time, people might come for his throne.

According to Variety’s report, an account on TikTok leaked the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale. Although the account got banned within a few hours of the leak, the videos went viral on other social media platforms, including X and Reddit. We have rounded up a few of the things to look out for in the season 2 finale without going into an in-depth explanation of the scenes.

House of the Dragon’s Season 2 Finale is allegedly titled ‘The Queen Who Ever Was,’ which will sum up the second season and set the tone for the third season. A lot has happened in episode 7. Rhaena is about to get her dragon, and Aemond feels threatened by Rhaenyra’s dragon army and realizes that it might have been a trap to let Ulf fly Silverwing to King’s Landing to lure him and Vhaegar out.

Here are the things to anticipate in the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale-

Jace is unsettled-

He is not happy with the new dragon riders, and that was visible in the latest episode, which will continue in the Season 2 Finale, too. Jace will also try to tame Ulf, who lacks court manners, as per Hugh Hammer.

Alicent-Rhaenyra One-On-One Round Two

Alicent will visit Rhaenyra at Dragonstone to make a deal, but we will keep it at that only whether she agrees or not. However, Alicent is disillusioned after being dismissed from the council and might finally have come to her senses.

Aemond vents his anger-

Aemond sees Rhaenyra’s army of dragons at the Dragonstone and retrieves immediately with Vhaegar, but he is not one to go silently. Aemond is set to do something huge to vent his anger, and it might be like the domino effect in the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale. He will also be seen forcing Haelena to join the war with her dragon, Dreamfyre.

More Dragons-

Rhaena will probably find Sheepstealer and claim it, as we saw her go searching for it in Episode 7. Meanwhile, Alicent’s other son, Daeron, will join the battle alongside the Blacks with his dragon Tessarion.

Game of Thrones direct Callback-

Although the events of House of the Dragon take place many years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series came first, and Viserys also mentions The Song of Ice and Fire in this series. Daemon will see a vision, which will surely be one of the episode’s biggest highlights. The white walkers and Daenerys Targaryen will appear on screen. So brace yourselves for the big Season 2 Finale.

The Spoilers were posted on social media platform X by an account called Old Valyria. Stay away from social media to avoid spoilers before the House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale episode airs on August 4 [August 5 in India].

