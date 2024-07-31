Nina Dobrev earned widespread fame after her lead role in The Vampire Diaries. Even Dobrev herself didn’t predict how successful she’d become after TVD, as she earned great roles after this show.

During an episode of The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the actress shared about her fast-hitting fame and how it was vastly different from her previous experiences on another teen series, Degrassi. She said, “I mean, it was pretty wild.”

She continued, “I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19 and it had some success, but not the level of success that Vampire Diaries did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess.”

Still, Dobrev observes a nearly cult-like following for The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017. She said, “Nothing can prepare you for the thousands of people at Comic-Con that are still passionate and excited. It was a really cool experience.” Not only this, Dobrev’s filming experience proved to be transformative as she learned so much about herself as she did about the industry. And part of her growth stemmed from the intensity of the fandom, contrasted with the reality of living and working in Georgia.

Reflecting on this, she said, “Being on that show taught me so much. I was learning about myself. I was growing up sort of in the public eye but also in Atlanta, which is really cool. Once we got back to Atlanta, where we lived and shot the show, nobody cared so it was great to be able to live a somewhat normal-ish life when we weren’t working.”

In The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev played the lead role of Elena Gilbert, who found a love triangle with two supernatural brothers. All the seasons of the show can be streamed on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

