Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt recently went through a major road accident, and he suffered critical injuries in that. It happened close to where Jolie lives, and now on-lookers have shared significant details about the accident, further indicating the occurrence’s intensity. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Pax is Jolie and Pitt’s middle son, who was adopted by the couple in the early 2000s. He was born in Vietnam, and his brother Maddox is also from Southeast Asia. He grew up with the other five kids of Angelina and Brad, comprising Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox. Paxton has worked with Jolie in movies like Maleficent and Kung Fu Panda 3, assisted her along with Maddox on First They Killed My Father, and was in the assistant director team on Without Blood, a movie directed by Jolie.

On Monday, July 29, Pax Jolie-Pitt survived a severe bike accident where his vehicle crashed into a car when he was going for an intersection. It was a dangerous accident, and according to the Hindustan Times report, people present at the spot during the accident initially thought Pax was dead.

People immediately rushed over to help Angelina Jolie’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, after the crash, and they believed he died then there as he was lying completely still on the road after an accident. He regained consciousness after the paramedics at the spot at Los Feliz Boulevard close to Angelina‘s house.

On-lookers reported that Pax’s bike looked fine when he drove it at the time of the accident, and there were no signs of any visible problem. The report also revealed that he often rides his E-bike on the streets of LA sans a helmet. He survived a severe head injury and was reportedly in the hospital overnight. Pax is stable now, and Angelina Jolie, like a worried mother, is by his side as he recovers from the injuries.

Since the kids are reportedly cut off from Brad Pitt, there is no news on his reaction to Pax Jolie-Pitt’s accident.

