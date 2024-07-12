Brad Pitt has shared an estranged relationship with his kids ever since he was accused of physical and emotional abuse in his relationship with Angelina Jolie. Moreover, after their daughter, Shiloh dropped “Pitt” from her last name a month ago, it was revealed that the actor has “virtually no contact” with his adult kids, but shares visitation with his younger kids.

A source close to the family told People outlet, “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids has been more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” referring to the filming of Brad Pitt‘s upcoming racing movie F1.

Angelina Jolie and Pitt share six children together, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox, and Vivienne. The insider also shared that the couple’s custody agreement following their divorce allows Pitt visitation rights to their minor children. It said, “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

Reflecting on the surname drop by Shiloh on her 18th birthday, a source revealed that the 60-year-old is “aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name.” It continued, “The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad. He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon],” but the distance from his children “pains him.”

Another source told People, “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

Shiloh legally filed for a name change and isn’t the only child with a different name. Their daughter Vivienne is also listed as Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for the new musical The Outsiders. However, it is not confirmed if she changed her name legally.

Must Read: When Actors Walked Off Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie Over “Totally Disrespectful To Elders & Native Women” Jokes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News