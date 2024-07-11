The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan once defended “passionate” fans who issued threats at critics who gave his film negative reviews.

Comic book fans are incredibly defensive about their superheroes and are not shy about making their opinions heard. In the pre-internet era, fans took onions about what they thought about a movie being limited to a small space or comic book conventions. Today, with the advent of social media, their voices have grown louder.

In 2012, while social media was just taking off, some rabid Batman fans who disagreed with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises negative reviews threatened the critics with violence, such as, “You should die in a fire.” The threats prompted Review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes to suspend user comments for the first time.

During a red carpet event at the Dark Knight Rises London premiere, Christopher Nolan defended his fans, saying, “I think the fans are very passionate about these characters the way a lot of people are very passionate.”

He added, “Batman’s been around for over 70 years, and there’s a reason for that. He has a huge appeal, so I think you know people certainly respond to the character.”

While Nolan understood his fan’s reaction to the movie, he appeared confused at the Bain-Bane controversy. Nolan scoffed at conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh’s assertion that the Dark Knight villain, Bane, was a dig at Republican candidate Mitt Romney and his controversial ties to Bain Capital.

At the time, Christopher Nolan said, “I’m not sure how to address something that bizarre, to be honest. I really don’t have an answer for it; it’s a very peculiar comment to make.”

Morgan Freeman echoed Nolan’s statement, saying the controversy was ridiculous.

