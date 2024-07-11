Young & The Restless Star Eric Braeden Claimed Fired TV Son Michael Muhney “Wanted Me Off The Show”

In 2014, the backstage drama at the popular daytime show Young & The Restless intensified after Eric Braeden, aka Victor Newman, and his just-fired TV son, Michael Muhney, aka Adam Newman, began hurling accusations at each other.

It all began when Michael Muhney, who portrayed ruthless Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless”, was fired from the role five years after joining the show. TMZ asserted Michael Muhney was fired due to an on-set sexual harassment allegation from co-star Hunter King, who played Summer Newman.

However, in a Q&A with Huffington Post, Muhney alleged he was probably let go due to his outspoken attitude on set. He also evaded questions about Braeden’s possible role in his exit.

At the time, Eric Braeden and Muhney were reported to be feuding. As the rumors intensified, Muhney’s TV father, Eric Braeden, claimed he had not fired the soap actor. Braeden alleged to the contrary that Michael Muhney had campaigned to have him axed from the show.

Braeden told Radar that shortly before Muhney was fired, they engaged in a shouting match, but he did not have a hand in his dismissal. Braeden said, “We did have our differences, but for anyone to say that I had him fired is a lie.”

Braeden told Radar that their backstage tension culminated in a “shouting match” during which “all kinds of things were said… I don’t remember the specifics of who said what”

Braeden said he was forced into a physical confrontation “because he wanted me off the show… It was a campaign to get me off the show. It was Muhney who wanted to get me off the show, and he expressed that to various people.”

Muhney did not respond to the accusation.

