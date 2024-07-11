Hoda Kotb was taken by surprise when she got to know of fans shipping her with Horizon star Kevin Costner. Ever since the broadcast journalist sat for an interview with the actor on Today last month, viewers wished for the two to get together, looking at their effortless chemistry.

The topic was finally brought up on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where Kotb revealed that she had no idea of the social media frenzy after the interview, but did jokingly mention that she is willing to date Costner if the fans want it.

Hoda Kotb Says She’ll Date Kevin Costner ‘If the Viewers Want It’

The 59-year-old journalist appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 9th, along with her Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie. During the show, one fan asked her, “How do you feel about viewers shipping you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on ‘Today’ last month? And have the two of you connected since?”

Kotb was taken aback by the question and could not control her laughter as she exclaimed, “Wait, what?” Cohen then elaborated, “The viewers want the two of you together.” To this, the journalist replied, “I have never heard that, not one time.” When asked if she would like to date Costner now that she knows the whole scenario, Kotb made a smug face and joked, “Well, if the viewers want it.”

Kotb Reveals She Loved Costner’s Down-to-Earth Personality

Following the discussion, the topic was once again highlighted on the July 10th episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, where Kotb’s co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager revealed that people came up to her on the streets asking her to set up Kotb and Costner. “And I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize they were flirting behind my back,’” said Bush Hager.

Kotb, however, confirmed that there was no flirting going on between her and the 69-year-old actor. While the anchor reiterated that she was shocked to know that people wanted a romantic relationship between her and Costner, she went on to reveal that she liked his personality.

“I did love when he had his people who were here and they were just talking about him, they were like, ‘He is so funny.’ And they were describing, like, he likes to eat baked beans out of the can. Like, he’s just a regular person. I just like that he wasn’t fancy. I thought that was really cool,” said Kotb.

The journalist was previously married to tennis coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008 and had an eight-year-long relationship with financier Joel Schiffman, before breaking her engagement with him in January 2022. Costner, on the other hand, finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.

Must Read: Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, And Mike Myers’ Shrek 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News