Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is opening up about his divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The former couple were married for 18 years until Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023.

Talking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Costner admitted, “That’s a crushing moment. It’s powerful. It hurt,” when asked how he’s doing following the divorce. He continued, “But I go forward. I have no choice — my children are looking at me. So I can’t wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

Costner and Baumgartner got married in 2004 and separated in 2023. They share three children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. The former couple’s marriage was officially terminated in February 2024 after Baumgartner’s lawyers filed court documents requesting that a Santa Barbara, California, court excuse both parties from completing a mandated co-parenting course.

The Oscar winner and his ex-wife had previously agreed to retain joint custody of their children and settled their divorce in September 2023. At the time, a rep for the actor told People that the two “have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Recently, Costner told the outlet, “You just do it. You just keep talking, you keep coaching [the kids], you keep interested in what they’re interested in … I had to,” reflecting on how he is dealing with the divorce.

Despite the difficult times, Costner also admitted that he’s open to finding love again. He said, “Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love. There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way. But yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.”

Costner’s new movie Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is running in theaters.

