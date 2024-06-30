After delivering a smash hit on Netflix, Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd has landed his next project. The actor, who created and starred in the black comedy thriller series, is now collaborating with HBO and BBC for a drama show, titled Lions.

Lions is going to be a six-episode drama that follows the tumultuous relationship of two estranged brothers, spanning over four decades. The development comes soon after Netflix announced that Baby Reindeer had become the 10th most-watched English language show in the platform’s history.

Richard Gadd to Create HBO and BBC’s Lions

Gadd will be writing, creating, and executive producing the series; however, he will not be starring in it. BBC had ordered the series back in February, and HBO announced its partnership on the project on June 27th. Lions is being directed by Alexandra Brodski, who previously worked on Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy, and Eshref Reybrouck, who earlier helmed multiple episodes of Netflix’s Ferry: The Series.

The cast of Lions is yet to be announced, but the series is expected to start production soon. Mam Tor Prods. is producing the show, with Tally Garner, Morven Reid, Gaynor Holmes, and Gavin Smith executive producing along with Gadd. The official synopsis for the series reads, “When Niall’s estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.”

It further says, “Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question…What does it mean to be a man?”

Gadd Reveals It Was His Dream to Work with HBO

Gadd, 35, started his career in theater, performing comedy shows. The multi-talented actor and writer shot to stardom this year as his show Baby Reindeer became the talk of the town. Speaking about Lions, Gadd has revealed that it was his dream to work with HBO. “Ordering an HBO box set of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood,” said the actor in his official statement.

“Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows. I am so grateful to Francesca Orsi, Kara Buckley, and Clint LaVigne [HBO executives] for taking this chance on the show,” he added.

