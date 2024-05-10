Is Baby Reindeer on Netflix Based on a True Story?

The latest internet sensation, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, tells the story of Donny and how he is violently stalked and abused by a serial stalker named Martha. Show creator Richard Gadd plays a fictionalized version of himself, and as he has stated in his interviews, Baby Reindeer has been inspired by real-life events.

Was Richard Gadd Stalked In Real Life?

As admitted by Gard himself, he was subjected to brutal stalking and harassment by a middle-aged woman. In the show, that woman Martha, whom Donny, played by Gard himself, offers a cup of tea out of sympathy for her. This kind gesture gives Martha the wrong idea that Donny is interested in her, and she starts getting obsessed. She visits the pub daily, talks about her day, and plans picnic dates with Donny. When he tries to refuse her advances, she creates a scene, and Donny, in a desperate bid to avoid her breakdowns, gives in.

Richard Gard mentioned in several interviews that over three years, this stalker figure had sent him over 410,00 emails, voicemails that totaled up to 350 hours, 106 pages of letters, and numerous social media texts. She even started to turn up to his comedy shows, as is shown in the show. She harassed her and tried to ruin his shows by making wild accusations against him. However, none of these could offer Gard police protection or help because she was not doing anything physically threatening.

How Did Gard Deal With His Stalker In Real Life?

Gard eventually got help from the police when things went completely out of control. His stalker threatened his parents and also assaulted his then trans-girlfriend, Teri, as is depicted in the show. However, even in his interviews, Gard has mentioned that he could never discard Martha as a plain villain figure. He always sympathized with her as he believed this obsessive side of hers must have been the result of deep wounds. His outlook towards Martha is also evident in the show as she is not shown as a black-and-white villain character but is instead treated with empathy.

