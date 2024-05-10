A24 is quite well known for making films that do not follow the traditional path, and their latest, Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, is no different. What starts off as a passionate and pure romance between Lou (Kristen Stewart) and Jackie (Katy M. O’Brian) soon turns to roads that are bloody and full of terror. Set in the southwest of the 1980s, Love Lies Bleeding is violent, toxic, and romantic, blurring the line between reality and fantasy.

What Happens in Love Lies Bleeding?

Love Lies Bleeding is about Lou and Jackie and how all hell breaks loose when the two fall in love. Initially, their romance seems innocent enough, and their chemistry is sizzling on the screen right from the moment they set eyes on each other. However, things start getting complicated when Jackie learns that the shooting range where she works is owned by Lou’s father, Lou Sr. (Ed Harris), a gangster with whom Lou does not get along. Matters further worsen when Lou comes to know that Jackie, upon her first arrival in the city, had slept with JJ (Dave Franco), Lou’s abusive brother-in-law who beats her sister Beth (Jena Malone) black and blue in the hope of a job. They do move past these issues, but when Jackie sees Lou breaking down in the hospital looking at her unconscious sister, beaten violently by JJ, she decides to take matters into her own hands, and everything goes south from that point.

What does Jackie do to JJ?

As Jackie sees Lou crying violently in the hospital, something happens to her, quite literally. We see her muscles building up, her veins becoming more prominent, and her body undergoing a rage-filled transformation. Now, it can be the testosterones she has been taking or love running through her veins (the film keeps things open to interpretation), making her forget everything, even her body-building competition in Vegas, which has been her lifelong dream. In an insane rage, she visits JJ’s house and smashes his skull, killing him brutally.

What Does Lou Do When She Finds JJ’s Body?

When Lou discovers what Jackie has done to JJ, she realizes that she needs to save both of them. She packs up JJ’s corpse in his car to push it off a cliff and set it ablaze. She does so because she knows that several other bodies have been dumped there by her father, Lou Sr., over the years, and she thinks that when the cops discover JJ’s body, they will also find those other corpses and finally arrest her father.

What Happens at the End of Love Lies Bleeding?

However, things don’t go according to Lou’s plan. Ignoring her advice, Jackie goes to the bodybuilding competition in Vegas, fuelled by a whole lot of testosterone. She messes up on the stage, beats up fellow competitors, and is taken into police custody. She tries to call Lou for help, but Lou Sr. bails her out. On the way back, he makes her believe that he wants to help both of them and convinces her to kill Daisy (Anna Baryshnikov), the only witness connecting them to JJ’s murder. Jackie does as she is told, but it’s not long before she realizes that Lou Sr. has planned to pin all the murders on her and keep himself and Lou safe. However, Lou knows this plan and reaches her father’s place to rescue Jackie. They make it out of there as Jackie turns enormous, quite literally, and saves both of them. In the end, we see Daisy being still alive but choked by Lou to ensure no loose ends remain.

