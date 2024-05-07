Kristen Stewart achieved immense fame and popularity as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. The actress is known for her bold personality and strong remarks. Recently, she has opened up about how Hollywood does the bare minimum to support female directors except a few, as she named Maggie Gyllenhaal and Margot Robbie. Scroll below to know.

Maggie is a renowned filmmaker and actress, the older sister of established actor Jake Gyllenhaal. On the other hand, Margot’s fame grew exponentially after starring in Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. Robbie’s movie did exceptionally well at the box office last year.

In an interview with Porter magazine, Kristen Stewart said that Hollywood does the bare minimum regarding supporting female filmmakers except for four persons. Stewart said, “[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it.”

The Twilight alum continued, “It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four.” Kristen Stewart explained, “And I’m in awe of those women; I love those women [but] it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening.”

Kristen Stewart’s remarks might stem from her struggle to finance The Chronology of Water, with which she had been associated since 2018 and has been vocal about it. She also compared the current gender discrimination to the past and concluded that currently, things are more passive-aggressive, whereas previously, it was just straight up.

Kristen said of her financing problem, “It’s kind of a self-conscious thing to talk about because it’s hard to get anything made.” She revealed that her film The Chronology of Water is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body.

On the work front, Kristen Stewart has Love Me this year alongside Steven Yeun.

