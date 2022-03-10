Matt Reeves recently released The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has gained some massive attention and love from the DC fans. However, Christopher Nolan’s 2008 release ‘The Dark Knight’ starring Heath Ledger, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Christian Bale still stays in our minds and hearts rent-free.

Advertisement

Well, if you’ll are DC fans, do you remember the intense scene, where The Joker (Heath) confesses how he got his scars to Bruce and Harvey’s ‘squeeze’ Rachel Dawes (played by Maggie)? What if we tell you that the dread on the actress’ face was real? ReS in to know the whole deet!

Advertisement

So, Maggie Gyllenhaal who had replaced Katie Holmes and played the role of Rachel Dawes in the movie had quite a short yet very intense part in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Well, that exact scene we mentioned above was enough to put a hell of an impact on the actress and the fans who watched the movie. In an old conversation, Gyllenhaal had expressed that she was really scared looking at Heath Ledger’s Joker during their penthouse scene in The Dark Knight. The scene where Heath’s Joker pointed a knife at Gyllenhaal’s Dawes, telling her a fake story over how he got his scars.

Well, let us tell you that the scene was so intense for Maggie Gyllenhaal itself that she could not maintain eye contact with Heath Ledger. The actress confessed that the scene where the Joker grabbed Rachel and the latter tried to run free from him was semi-improvised, which gave rise to one of Ledger’s most intense dialogues “look at me” from the movie.

Woah! That was so awesome, right?

From 1 to 10, how much would you rate the ‘Look At Me’ scene and Heath Ledger’s acting in The Dark Knight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Clarifies Her Dark Knight Rises Casting Comment: “Didn’t Mention This To Point Any Fingers Or Make Anyone Seem Racist, Namely Christopher Nolan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube