Hollywood is full of friendships that give us fans BFF goals. Today we are talking about one such relationship, the friendship between The Hunger Games co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence.

Advertisement

Jennifer and Liam share an amazing bond both on-screen and off. In fact, during a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hemsworth spoke about Lawrence and even revealed that some of the most awkward scenes he’s ever shot are with her. The reason why is testimony to how close and fun these besties are.

Advertisement

While on The Tonight Show Featuring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, Liam Hemsworth was asked some questions sent in by fans. Answering them, he revealed that Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, makes him cry and Charmed star Alyssa Milano is his eternal celebrity crush. But what caught our attention is the question he’s asked towards the end of the segment.

Towards the end of the segment, host Jimmy Fallon asked Liam Hemsworth, “What was the most awkward scene to shoot (in The Hunger Games).” Promptly answering the question, he said, “Any time I had to kiss Jennifer, it was pretty uncomfortable. Really awkward.”

Hearing this answer, an utterly confused Jimmy asked, “Kissing Jennifer Lawrence is uncomfortable?” Justifying his answer, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor said, “Well, yeah! I mean, look! When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends, I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting and right before the scene, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, I had tuna,’ or ‘I had garlic. And I didn’t brush my teeth.’ I’m like, ‘Fantastic! I can’t wait to get in there and taste it.'”

Didn’t we tell you these BFFs give all their fans some serious friendship goals! Check out the video here:

For more news, updates and such fun throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Still Has ‘Love & Respect’ For Kanye West, Reveals Whether Him & Pete Davidson Will Be On Her New Show Or Not

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube