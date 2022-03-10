Bollywood celebrities often refrain from commenting on political parties or leaders in our country but last year, something unusual happened with Randeep Hooda when the actor was slammed for making a ‘casteist’ and ‘s*xist’ joke on politician Mayawati. His comment didn’t sit well with netizens who blasted Hooda for his offensive joke on the politician. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A lot of B-town celebrities have joined politics along with having a successful career in the Hindi film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Kirron Kher and Shatrughan Sinha to name a few. Coming back to Hooda’s topic, netizens didn’t like his comments on the politician and called him privileged and biased towards Dalit.

Randeep Hooda can be seen sitting on a stage as he interacts with the audience and adds that he’s going to make a ‘dirty joke’ and brings Mayawati into the conversation. For obvious reasons, this didn’t go well with netizens and they started trolling him on social media.

Slamming the actor, a user shared his video on Twitter and wrote, “if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.”

Another user wrote, “Not a “joke” @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes” saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive.”

Take a look at the reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hooda was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.

What are your thoughts on Randeep Hooda cracking a s*xist joke on Mayawati? Tell us in the comments below.

