Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar broke his silence on the alleged rift with his Bachchhan Paandey castmate Arshad Warsi, which was reported during the release of Jolly LL.B 2. Putting the rumours to rest, he clarified that nothing of that sort happened between him and Arshad.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for Bachchhan Paandey, where he was present along with Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the film’s director Farhad Samji.

“Quite often it is reported in the media that I don’t generally get along with the people I work with,” Akshay Kumar added philosophically.

He recollected another incident from Sooryavanshi. “Even during the making of Sooryavanshi, it was said that I had a huge showdown with Rohit (Shetty). The truth is that there’s no basis to such reports,” Akshay Kumar said.

“I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally,” the action star added. And then, when he called Jolly LL.B. his film, Arshad Warsi quipped, “Ahem, my Jolly LL.B.,” before he went on to hug Akshay.

Earlier, during the interaction, Akshay released a social media filter. Users can make reels using the filter, which has the signature neckpieces, turban and faux eye of Akshay’s character.

