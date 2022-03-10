In just a little over 12 days, Gangubai Kathiawadi has entered the 100 Crore Club. For a film that opened at 10.50 crores on Friday, this is a remarkable momentum that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed affair has maintained and the pace has been quite consistent.

On its second Friday the film had gathered 5.01 crores and while the weekend grew further, what caught attention was the way Monday held on well with 3.41 crores and then Tuesday doing even better with block bookings due to Women’s Day further bringing 4.01 crores.

Now on Wednesday, the film accumulated 3 crores* more and as a result the overall collections now stand at 102.64 crores*. This is yet another solo century for Alia Bhatt as prior to this Raazi had achieved this feat as well and collected 123.84 crores in its lifetime. The manner in which Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently going, there is a very good possibility that it could become the top solo grosser for Alia.

For producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Movies) too, this is an entry into the elite 100 Crore Club. He went all out to pitch Gangubai Kathiawadi on the front foot and marketed and promoted the film aggressively. The release too was big with the distribution being correct, the results of which are there to be seen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

