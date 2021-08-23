After making us wait long, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 has unveiled a new release date. The film is scheduled to release next year, which is far far away. Nonetheless, it’s a sigh of relief for fans who were waiting for a new date.

Advertisement

Yesterday, KGF 2’s new date was revealed along with a new poster. Unlike previous ones, the new poster has everyone’s character featured in it, right from Yash to Prakash Raj. It has now made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Here, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, the audience gets to vote for teaser, poster and all other aspects of the film. So, do vote for the new poster too. Check it out below:

Polls How much did you like KGF Chapter 2 poster revealing new release date? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

‘Adheera’ Sanjay Dutt’s New Poster From KGF Chapter 2 On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

It was yesterday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 unveiled a new poster of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera. It was a sheer treat as the veteran Bollywood actor celebrated his 62nd birthday. Initially, we got to see only Adheera’s face, but the new look features him in a full shot. It has now made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’, fans get a chance to vote the hype of the newly released posters, looks, teasers and different aspects of upcoming films. The result of the same is revealed before a couple of days of the film’s release.

In the new poster, Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera is seen holding a sword and donning glasses. He looks cool yet deadly with his Viking hairstyle. Check out the poster below:

Polls How much did you like Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's new poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Announcement Poster Ft. Yash On How’s The Hype? Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

The makers of the KGF: Chapter 2 recently announced the release date of the Yash starrer and it’s releasing on July 16, 2020. It’s a theatrical release, you guys! Sharing the good news on Twitter, the 35-year-old actor wrote, “Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set..”

We put the announcement poster on Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ for you guys to vote and add to the cumulative pre-release hype of the film.

Polls How much did you like the release date poster announcement of KGF: Chapter 2? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

KGF Chapter 2 has kept us all waiting and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that it is right now the most anticipated film in the country. Everybody wants a piece of Rocky Bhai and there is nothing wrong in that. The makers taking the excitement levels higher, released the teaser last night marking superstar Yash’s birthday. The teaser has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section. Read on to know more and also don’t forget to vote.

The teaser that is enough to get you to the edge begins with reminding you of the promise that was made and what it has led to now. We meet the new entrants first. A fierce Raveena Tandon walking across a room full of powerful men. Second, a robust Sanjay Dutt whose face is cunningly kept a secret but his posture doing the talk. Last but not the least, Yash aka our Rocky and we must say he is a treat firing a gun and when he lights the cigarette, that’s the swag we were waiting for.

Watch the teaser right here and also drop your vote:

Polls How much did you like the teaser of Yash's KGF Chapter 2? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

KGF Chapter 2 New Still Feat Superstar Yash On How’s The Hype? Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

KGF Chapter 2 has made the fans wait for a long time. The sequel of 2018 Kannada film was supposed to release in 2020 but got postponed due to pandemic. Nevertheless, it’s 2021 now and the makers are ready to announce the release date soon.

The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release on January 8 and before that, the makers have released a still of Superstar Yash. The still has comfortably made it to Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? section as it’s singlehandedly capable of giving you goosebumps and take the excitement a notch higher.

In the poll down below, you can vote and tell us about your excitement levels regarding KGF Chapter 2 after the release of this still.

Polls How much did you like the new still of KGF Chapter 2 feat Yash? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

KGF Chapter 2 Teaser Announcement Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

It won’t be an over-exaggeration to say that a huge load of expectations rides on the back of team KGF Chapter 2. While the wait for the same is extended for almost a year now, the makers yesterday shared an exciting news. Sharing a new still from the movie, director Prashanth Neel announced that the teaser will be releasing on January 8, 2021. The announcement has made it to Koimoi’s Exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on for more and do not forget to vote.

In the new still from KGF Chapter 2, we can see superstar Yash as Ricky sitting on a throne with his ‘dare to mess with me’ expression. A fire is on in a side of the room which is the only source of light. Yash’s eyes shine through the same. While sharing, Prashanth Neel wrote, “A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on YouTube.”

How much did you like this new still? Vote below:

Polls How much did you like KGF Chapter 2 teaser announcement poster? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Raveena Tandon’s First Look From KGF Chapter 2 On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

South superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films. After releasing Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera’s first look, filmmaker Prashanth Neel revealed the first look of Raveen Tandon’s character Ramika Sen. The glimpse has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and also do not forget to drop your vote.

The first look was released on the occasion of Raveena Tandon’s birthday. It features the actor sited in a place that looks like a courtroom or an assembly. We can see Tandon dressed in a red saree. The serious look on her face and the pride in her posture is the highlight of the look.

Cast your vote below:

Polls How much did you like Raveena Tandon's look from KGF Chapter 2? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Sanjay Dutt ‘Adheera’ First Look From KGF Chapter 2 On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After the grand success of Kannada film KGF nationwide, we are all waiting desperately for KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Superstar Yash in lead but this time, the star cast has got a Bollywood bonus with names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Sanjay Dutt plays the negative role of a character named Adheera in the film and his deadly look was just released by the makers. In the look, Sanjay Dutt is seen resting his head on his sword and thinking something. While the first look is intriguing enough, the letters written on his face add mystery value.

While we are totally blown away with the poster of Sanjay Dutt from KGF Chapter, let us know what you think.

KGF Chapter 2 Release Date Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

It’s been a whole lot of time since the makers of Yash’s KGF have been teasing the fans for KGF Chapter 2. After the poster and some sneak peek, the makers finally released the motion poster. In it, one gets to see the actor on a move donned in a suit with a machine gun in his hand, along with the film’s release date, 23rd October. Tell us how did you like the motion poster in the poll below.

KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash released a year ago and made a massive impact on cine-goers. Yash was applauded by both South Indians as well as Hindi speaking audience for his powerful performance. The film was loved by the people so much that the makers decided to come with the second chapter of the film within a year titled KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2 Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

The makers recently treated the fans with the first poster from the film which features Yash in a strong avatar. Yash can be seen donning a blue shirt and black pants while pulling a giant wooden object with Kolar Gold Fields workers. This intriguing poster has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ and we are eager to know how much you liked the poster.

Let us tell you how the ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll works. Well, its quite easy! You rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie and we calculate where the particular film stand on the poll. So it will be interesting to look out for Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: CHAPTER 2’s reception amongst the audience.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, KGF Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag, and released last year in December.

Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of the villain in the film named Adheera. Raveena Tandon will also be playing a crucial role in the movie. The actress may be seen stepping into the shoes of the first and only female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Moreover, there will be a connection between her character and that of Sanjay Dutt’s.

KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, however, the makers have not revealed its date. The cast of the first film will also return and the sequel, like chapter one, is directed by Prashant Neel.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!