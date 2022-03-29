RRR Box Office Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: It’s party time! Nobody knew that the time to celebrate will arrive so soon. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been doing wonders at the box office and how. RRR stars an ensemble case of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran in the key roles. Rajamouli’s magnum opus hit the screens this Friday and it has taken the box office by storm.

RRR is roaring and scoring at the box office, quite literally! Within 4 days of its release on March 25, the film made a total collection of 91.50 crores.

As per early trends flowing in, RRR (Hindi) has garnered around 15-16 crores* at the box office. Yes! With such a collection, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark in style. As per the latest reports, the Hindi version of RRR now stands at 106.50-107.50 crores* Within just 5 days of its release, RRR has crossed 100 crores smoothly as butter.

Woah! Isn’t that an amazing reason to celebrate?

On Friday, Day 1 of its release, RRR earned 19 crores, while on Saturday, Sunday and Monday it garnered 24 crores, 31.50 crores, 17 crores, respectively!

This afternoon, Jr NTR took to his social media to express his gratitude towards his team. He penned a heartfelt note that read, “All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you. No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR, but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water.”

