Film industry can rejoice. Yet another film is now turning out to be a success story as RRR (Hindi) has done quite well on Monday. When compared to Friday collections of 20.07 crores, the hold has been rather excellent as 17 crores were accumulated again. As mentioned in this column yesterday, a number in the range of 12-14 crores was a given but anything more than that would have been really good. This is what has happened too which has set the path for this pre-independence period drama to grow from here by simply sustaining at these levels right through the rest of the week.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli has shown yet again that he is the No. 1 director of the country, what with a cent percent record being maintained. To think of it, the core plot of the film is rather thin but it has been his vision and execution that has taken the whole film to an altogether new level. Not just that as the film has broken boundaries and turned out to be a pan-India success story with even Hindi version doing so fantastically well.

Advertisement

The film currently stands at 91.50 crores and today it will cross the 100 crores mark, hence turning out to be third film in five Fridays to do so after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. It’s as if audiences have returned with vengeance post the pandemic and there won’t be any stopping them from this point on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast First Look, Songs & Much More On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube