South filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s recently released pan India film RRR, starring superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR is presently basking in the ray of immense success at the Box office. The film is like the new tsunami that has hit the BO with crazy power and trust us it is not stopping any time soon.

Well, it’s another massive win for the filmmaker, after giving us other blockbusters like Magadheera, Makhi, Baahubali, and Baahubali part 2. The recent release is not only doing wonders in India alone but also has hit overseas with full power. Read on to know more about the collections.

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 overseas. Yup you have read that absolutely right!

As per the latest reports by ETimes, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR has now managed to bag a total of around Rs 122 crore gross (USD 1.22 billion) overseas in just mere three days. Well, with no major release any time ahead, the SS Rajamouli magic is sure to amass more money ahead of the weekend.

The period drama which is now considered as Ram and NTR’s biggest Box office success in their career has undeniably received some amazing responses after being released on 10,000 screens on March 25, in both domestic and key international markets since its day 1. All thanks to filmmaker Rajamouli.

The film revolving around the theme of the pre-independence period is still on its run of breaking many records and with the way it’s working, we doubt it’s going to stop anytime soon!

