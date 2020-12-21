KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films in India. Thanks to first instalment’s success, Yash has gained a pan India popularity and henceforth, the hype has just got multiplied. Just a few hours, director Prashanth Neel announced the wrap of the film and now, fans can take a sigh of relief.

Advertisement

Chapter 2 has been in the making since a long. Further, the court’s stay and lockdown added to the delay. Now, finally, the filmmaker shared the good news on the film. He took to Twitter and proclaimed the wrap of the shoot.

Advertisement

Prashanth Neel wrote, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

Moreover, today as KGF Chapter 1 completed two years, Prashanth had announced of making a surprise on Yash’s upcoming action thriller. The announcement will be made at 10.08 am through all official Twitter handles of actors and team members. He has written, “Here’s the much-anticipated news of the year! The wait is over! This is for all our crazy fans out there. #KGFChapter2,” along with the picture stating about the big surprise.

Meanwhile, as per recent reports, the teaser of KGF Chapter 2 will be released on actor Yash’s birthday i.e. January 8th, 2021 and he’ll be celebrating his 35th birthday next year. The actor plays the role of Rocky Bhai which is really popular among his fans across the country.

Back in July, the makers released the first look of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday from the film as Adheera and he looks deadly with a sword, tattoos and a ponytail along with the salt and pepper beard. Later in October, the makers of released the first look of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen sitting in a hall which seems to be a court or a state assembly. She can be seen dressed in a red saree.

Must Read: Broken But Beautiful Season 3: Sidharth Shukla Is Making His Fans Restless With These BTS Pictures



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube