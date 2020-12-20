The Facebook account of Ankit Tiwari has been hacked, the singer-composer tweeted on Saturday. He added that he has been trying to seek help from the Facebook support team over the past month but the issue has not yet been resolved.

“My @Facebook account has been hacked due to which I am facing numerous issues to keep in connect with my fans. I have been seeking help from FB team from last one month, but my issue is not resolved. I did every procedure they asked me to do, but I am still facing problems,” the singer complained via Twitter on Saturday, tagging the official Twitter account of Facebook India.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Ankit Tiwari admitted that he almost went into depression amid the lockdown, which began in March due to COVID-19. He said that he is now looking forward to fill in more positivity in his life.

When lockdown began, and everything came to a standstill, Ankit thought he would get some time to rest.

“But no one knew that it would get stretched for so long and so many people would lose their lives. There are certain people about whom we all know… you know the celebrities and then there are others whom only we knew on a personal level. I lost some people close to me,” Ankit told IANS.

On the work front, Ankit Tiwari has just released his latest romantic single, “Taarifein”. The song is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani, who are known as Sanjeev-Ajay, and written by Sanjeev.

