Bollywood films typically show a cop doing everything they can to track down a robber and putting them behind bars. We love these cops without a doubt. But, there are a couple of Bollywood robbery films where we loved the culprits more.

They not only showed us how cleverly they could conduct a raid but also how well to pull off the heist. So lay back and enjoy our feature today on films where we loved the robber a tad bit (if not loads) more than the cops.

From Dhoom to Special 26 and more, check out these Bollywood robbery films that stole our hearts too.

Aankhen

What does a bank manager do when he loses his job for beating up a clerk who tried to embezzle money? Well in case of this 2002 Bollywood robbery film, Amitabh Bachchan’s character plots revenge on the bank by intending to stage a heist. And for it, he hires three blind men – Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal.

Aankhen is one of the most loved Bollywood films.

Kaante

Six men of Indian origin, with prior criminal records, are detained by the police for a crime they have no proof of. So how do they get back at them? Well, this 2002 Bollywood robbery film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and many more them joining together and planning to rob a bank that could leave the Los Angeles Police Department penniless.

The film celebrates its 18th anniversary today.

Dhoom

This 2004 action-thriller didn’t just give John Abraham overnight fame, but it set the foundation for the Dhoom franchise in Bollywood. The Sanjay Gadhvi directorial saw featured Abhishek Bachchan as a cop, Uday Chopra as a small-time mechanic/racer as they attempt to catch John Abraham and his team of robbers.

Dhoom 2

A sequel to the 2004 film, this 2006 Bollywood robbery film featured an even smarter and deadlier robber in the form of Hrithik Roshan and his lover Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Seeing Abhishek and Uday reprising their roles from the earlier film, this one was set in India and abroad. Besides the action filed robbery scenes another thing that we loved in it was the dance performances.

The film created dhamaal at the box office.

Special 26

When we think of Akshay Kumar and films, the first ones to come to mind are patriotic, action packed and social films. But in this 2013 Neeraj Pandey directorial, Akshay plays a con man who impersonates a CBI officer. Also starring Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill and Divya Dutta, it sees them executed a fake income tax raid on a jeweller in Mumbai and loot him of everything.

Which is your favourite Bollywood robbery films? Do let us know in the comments.

