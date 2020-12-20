Shahid Kapoor is going great guns after the success of Kabir Singh. Apart from doing the Jersey remake, which is one of the much-awaited 2021 Bollywood movies, the Kabir Singh actor is all set for his big OTT debut too.

Advertisement

It’s a known fact that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the lead in The Family Man directors Raj & DK’s next original for Amazon Prime Video. Now there’s another development as far as this upcoming exciting project is concerned.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, south superstar Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped to play an important role in the web series. A source has been quoted as saying, “Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. Raj and DK wanted someone of his stature to join the cast of the action thriller.”

The source also added that the shooting is likely to start from next month. “The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay’s debut in a series on the OTT platform.”

The source also shared that both Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi have charged huge fees for doing the web series. “Both Shahid and Vijay have charged whopping remunerations to come on board for the actioner. The series will be designed for the pan-India audience.” said the source.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s much awaited season 2 of The Family Man’s shooting has completed and is all set to start streaming soon.

Earlier talking to Koimoi, Raj Nidimoru said, “What seems to be on the mind of the marketing team is to create the buzz and then surprise everybody. Keeping it all under the wraps, and boom! One day the teaser will be out. But I can give you a hint, it’s going to be very soon.”

Furthermore, Krishna DK confirmed that the shooting and other production work is done. “Yes, everything is done. The show is ready. It’s just now the matter of putting it out there.”

Must Read: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Bhavya Gandhi Really Date Actress Digangana Suryavanshi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube