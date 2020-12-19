Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who we haven’t seen on the silver screen for a very long time. The actor last featured in the 2018 biographic film Sanju. While RK has an exciting lineup, the production for the same is still underway. But if recent reports are accurate, then the actor will be commencing two new projects in the New year.

For the unversed, as soon as the lockdown restrictions eased and shootings began, Ranbir wrapped up the last schedule of Shamshera – a 7-day long one – that was on hold because of the pandemic. Post that, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Mumbai for 10 days.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will begin production on two new films in 2021. The publication reported that from January 6, Ranbir Kapoor would kickstart work on Luv Ranjan’s still-untitled romcom. The film, featuring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, will be shot in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Noida.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s busy January schedule, a source told the portal, “It’s just a small schedule to start with and will end by January 14. Right after, Ranbir moves to the final leg of Brahmastra from mid-January during which he will shoot two songs and a few scenes. The film is expected to wrap up before January 31.”

Post-Brahmastra, Ranbir will return to the sets of the Luv Ranjan directorial. The makers are currently looking at some international locations as a majority of the story is set abroad. Talking about the same the source said, “Ranbir no longer wants his film to take so long to finish; the idea is to shoot nonstop for Luv’s film and complete it by May 2021.”

The site also noted that RK has added a clause to his contracts. The clause states that shoots should finish on time if not the makers are liable to pay him extra remuneration per day. Well, with his movies facing significant delay, this is one way to make sure they release on time.

Apart from Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, Ranbir will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama. As per reports, the actor recently met with the film’s producers – Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani and Vanga, to discuss the script. The dark, raw and rustic film is tentatively titled Animal.

As per the report, Ranbir Kapoor is also in talks with his debut director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period epic titled Baiju Bawra. The fate of the same will be decided once Gangubai Kathiawadi is complete.

The source signed off, saying, “Ranbir is completely booked till the end of 2021.”

Well, it definitely looks like a packed year for Ranbir Kapoor. Which RK film are you most excited for?

