Fans have been desperately waiting to see the real-life rumoured couple romancing on the silver screen for the first time in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directed film keeps grabbing eyeballs for some of the other reason. A few days back, the logo teaser video which was unveiled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios mysteriously got deleted from YouTube without any explanation.

The fans were left shocked after this development, and they soon started demanding answers from the makers. Well, we are going to reveal the real reason behind this. Continue reading further.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, an industry expert has assured all the fans that they do not need to panic. That person revealed, “As we all know, Fox Star Studios is shutting down in India. It released all its pending films like Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Sadak 2 and Laxmii this year online, on Disney+ Hotstar. Brahmastra happens to be the last film in the line-up of Fox Star Studios. Since Disney has taken over Fox, it has decided to market Brahmastra as a Disney movie and not as a Fox Star Studios film.”

The expert adds, “The Disney team feels Brahmastra can make for an ideal family entertainer, which is what Disney movies are known for. Besides having a terrific star cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, it also has a mythological touch and is a VFX-heavy film. All these factors further enhance the appeal of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. Hence, they pulled down the teaser from YouTube as it was uploaded by Fox Star Studios’ official YouTube page. Closer to the film’s release, they’d probably re-upload the same promo or may unveil a new teaser. And this time, Disney’s logo will be visible in the video and in all forthcoming publicity materials.”

However, this Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor starrer won’t be the first film to release under the Disney banner. In the past, Disney had acquired the erstwhile UTV Motion Pictures. 5 of their films – the animated mythological film Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2012), Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan starrer romcom Khoobsurat (2014), Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s dance flick ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 (2015), Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama Dangal (2016) and Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos (2017) – were released with the Disney branding as all of them were clean family entertainers. Even prior to these films, Disney was associated with Habib Faisal’s directorial debut Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Yash Raj Films’ animated venture Roadside Romeo (2008), Darsheel Safary’s superhero flick Zokkomon (2011) and Siddharth-Shruti Haasan Tamil fantasy flick Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011).

A few weeks back, the portal had reported that Disney+ Hotstar was eyeing Brahmastra for an exclusive digital release. However, as per a source, Karan declined the offer as he believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas.

We hope that there is no further delay and fans get to enjoy Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s jodi on the silver screens.

