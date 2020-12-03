1st December was the special day when Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his long time love Shweta Agarwal. The wedding happened in a private ceremony at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple. The pictures of their wedding surfaced on the Internet, giving us major couple goals.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Aditya Narayan shared the details of his wedding ceremony. Continue reading to know more.

Speaking about the most memorable moment of his wedding, Aditya Narayan told Spotboye, “I had to wear my friend’s pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build.”

Aditya further said it feels great to be married. The singer said, “We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years.”

Aditya also revealed that he has been saving for years and has managed to buy a 5 BHK near to his parents’ home and he will be moving with Shweta there only. He said, “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away.”

Revealing about his Honeymoon plans, Aditya Narayan said, “Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for the shoot we are doing three mini vacay’s. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg.”

Koimoi wishes Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal a happy married life. For more updates on your favourite celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi.

