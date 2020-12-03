Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are officially husband and wife now. After a super happening tilak and marriage ceremony, yesterday marked the wedding reception festivities. Pictures and videos of the couple along with Udit Narayan are going viral all across the social media platforms. Govinda, Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were in attendance too. Read on for all the details.

As revealed by daddy Udit in an exclusive conversation with us, Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi were amongst others invited to the celebrations. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shatrughan Sinha were sent invitations too.

We don’t know if any of them made it to Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception. But who we sure are about is veteran actor Govinda, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. Several videos are going viral where the trio along with the newly-weds, Udit Narayan and family are posing for a picture together.

In another video, a fan approaches Bharti Singh, who agrees to give a selfie to him. She seemed to be in a light and good mood, and it must have been a much-awaited break after all the mess she’s gone through recently. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal also shared a romantic dance on stage.

As it was earlier revealed, Aditya and Shweta were supposed to perform on Udit Narayan’s song Pehla Nasha. The couple in one of the viral videos could be seen enjoying a ball dance together. The highlight of the video remained when the Indian Idol host gives a kiss on the forehead to his lover.

Check out the glimpses from the wedding reception below:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan in a conversation with Times Of India expressed his happiness over wedding Shweta Agarwal. He said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true. I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

