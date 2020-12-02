Aditya Narayan is definitely the man of the week, as all eyes are on the ‘dulhe raja’. The pictures and videos from his wedding with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal is making headlines since yesterday. Although everything about this wedding is beautiful, but what caught our attention is Aditya Narayan’s lap dance in his baraat.

When it comes to weddings, we see all sorts of people showcasing different dance moves that are simply killer. From doing Naagin dance to performing floor dance, people at weddings are pretty extraordinary and unusual. But Aditya has proved that to see the groom performing an out-of-world dance at his own wedding is a winner. We recently stumbled upon a video of the singer where he is seen performing a new style of a lap dance, and we bet you haven’t seen this style of dance at any wedding.

In the video, we see Aditya Narayan decked up as a groom is sitting on the dhol and dancing before entering the hall for the wedding. Aditya looks nothing less than an Indian prince in his cream sherwani. He teamed it with green pearl jewellery. Check out the video below:

The song playing in the background is ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’. It is lovely to see Aditya Narayan dancing with joy. This video is proof that dulhe raja is too excited to marry his Dulhania Shweta Agarwal.

For the unversed, Shweta and Aditya have been in an 11-year long relationship. The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Shapit.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married on December 1, and as Aditya is married to Shweta, he feels it surreal and like a dream that has come true. Aditya shared a cute video from their wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle. In the video, the couple can be seen exchanging garlands in what is called the ‘varmala’ ceremony. Check it out below:

We wish this lovely couple a very happy married life

