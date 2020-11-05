Aditya Narayan Had A GRAND Proposal Planned For Shweta Agarwal – Maldives Vacay, Beach Proposal & Other Deets Inside!

Post Neha Kakkar, all eyes are now on Aditya Narayan’s big day. The singer just got ‘rokafied’ with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal yesterday. They have a wedding planned for 1st December and the guest list will be limited owing to the pandemic. But that’s not the only plan ruined by COVID-19 situation. Another is the grand proposal plan that included a romantic beach vacay and so much more. Scroll below for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Aditya and Shweta have been dating for over 10 years. They met on the sets of Shaapit and began dating soon after. The couple has a December wedding planned with 3-day festivities. Their Mehendi function will take place on November 29. A temple wedding will be followed on 1st December along with a huge wedding reception at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai on 2nd December.

While Aditya Narayan is super excited to tie the knot, it was his proposal that didn’t happen as planned. Sharing about it in a conversation with Times Of India, the singer shared, “Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger.”

The Indian Idol host also opened up about his father’s recent comment on his and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding. “My father was just kidding when he said that I should be doubly sure. Obviously, if you are getting married, it is a responsibility that you are accepting, and he felt that I should be ready for it. People blew the entire comment out of proportion. I am the only son and my parents couldn’t have been happier that their son is getting married,” said Aditya Narayan.

Whoa! Those are some really grand plans but it’s disappointing that the Maldives plans couldn’t see the light of the day due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have planned to go to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

“Shweta loves skiing and I felt it would be ideal to go to Gulmarg in the winters. If everything goes well, we plan to go there,” shared Aditya.

