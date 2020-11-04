Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal’s Wedding Celebrations Kickstart, Couple Looks Radiant In Their Roka Picture

Wedding bells are ringing in B-Town. After Neha Kakkar, it’s singer Aditya Narayan’s wedding that is making headlines. After much speculations and news pieces, Aditya took to social media yesterday, and confirmed the news that he is tying the knot to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December this year.

While he mentioned yesterday that he would be taking a break from social media owing to preparation for the nuptials, we now know that the wedding celebrations have kicked off.

A while ago, a fan account took to Instagram and shared a picture from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s roka ceremony. The user captioned the image, “Finally ❤️💓 Congratulations The beautiful Couple @adityanarayanofficial @itsme_shwetaagarwal”

In this beautiful family picture, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are seen posing in front of the camera with their family. Present in the pic is singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan as well as Shweta’s parents.

In the roka picture, the soon-to-be bride looks radiant in a pink salwar suit with silver work on it. Aditya, on the other hand, wore a grey shirt and a blue denim. The couple looks stunning together with their million dollar smiles for all to see.

Talking about Aditya Narayan’s post yesterday, the ‘Tattad Tattad’ singer shared a beautiful picture hugging fiancée Shweta Agarwal. He captioned it, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December.” In the same post, he also mentioned that they were both “extremely private people” and want to keep their private life private.

About Aditya and Shweta’s love story, the couple met each other on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit. Shedding some light on the same, Aditya had said that he was head-over-heels in love with her and started pursuing her. He also added that marriage is just a formality.

Congratulations, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal. For more news and updates from their wedding, stay tuned to Koimoi.

