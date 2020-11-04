Raju Shrivastava SLAMS Mirzapur 2: "You Know You're Watching The Wrong Thing"

Mirzapur 2 has been facing a whole lot of criticism from its viewers, and many of them have called for a ban on it. Joining the list of criticizing the show is comedian Raju Shrivastava who is known for his unforgettable stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Without being too harsh on the show, Raju is seeking for censorship on it explaining his reasons. He compares the show to a pack of cigarette which actually comes with a warning that it’ll kill you.

In his latest conversation with Times Now, Raju Shrivastava said, “I went to the Governor House and told Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about the web series. I spoke on the violent content, nudity, sex scenes that have been shown in Mirzapur. I suggested censorship. I think that in the country we are born, we have our own culture.”

He also adds, “Why is it that you cannot see the web series in front of your parents and have to hide and see? It means that you are watching an illegal thing. Why can’t you see it with your family? You know you are watching the wrong thing. Why is it made here? It is like saying cigarette is injurious to health, it comes in writing. It will kill you. Why is it still made? When it is written on the packet.”

Mirzapur 2 has been in the news for distorting the image of the titular city. Makers are yet to address the issue and it’s to be seen what’s their take on the same.

On his impeccable journey with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Raju Shrivastava said, “My audio cassettes used to come before The Great Indian Laughter Challenge happened. People used to listen to my jokes on audio, as that was the generation. I had become famous but people did not know me by face. When I got the offer of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, people told me not to do. I was doing shows with Kumar Sanu, was told to not to do the show. Itne chhote show mei kyu ja rahe ho, people said. I just went once and performed and it became hit. Shayad usi se star banna raha tha.”

