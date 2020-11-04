Divya Aggarwal Shuts Trolls Bashing Her For Posting S*xy Pictures Days After Her Father’s Demise

Reality show star Divya Aggarwal was in the headlines last week as she lost her father due to COVID-19. After being diagnosed with Coronavirus, her father was admitted to the hospital where he breathed his last. All her fans were by her side on social media during this tough time. But, her latest post has given rise to hate comments.

Divya is very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with amazing pictures of her. Well, the actress again took to her social media and posted another glamourous picture of her. This did not seem to go down well with a fan.

According to reports in Spotboye, Divya Aggarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood had gone live on Insta and informed their fans that they might resume the work owing to the responsibility. But seems like seeing her getting back to work is not going down well with some of her fans.

A while back, Divya Aggarwal took to her Insta story to share the criticism she faced for sharing a stunning picture of herself days after her father’s demise. Divya was trolled and slammed by netizens for sharing such pictures so soon. Sharing the collage of hateful messages, Divya wrote, “I really don’t know what to say… why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling… It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations… maybe the world is so toxic right now… they only want to see people cry.” Check out her story below:

Well, we know it must be really a tough time for Divya to deal with the loss and fulfil her commitments too. We laud her for being brave in this situation. Way to go girl!

Divya Aggarwal earlier poster a family picture and wrote, “Meri pyari family. Nothing has changed.. I have lost a parent but gained a God.. I have my heart full of thoughts .. I would love to share it with you all.. tomorrow I’ll come live in the afternoon.. My dad doesn’t Like it when I cry.. so I’m not crying at all.. I would just like to thank each one of you all who were with me.. who were praying for my dad day n night.” Check out th picture below:

What do you think about fans reaction towards Divya’s pictures?

