Bigg Boss 14: Anita Hassanandani's Sly Dig At Ex Eijaz Khan, Says "After Today’s Episode I’m Liking #Jaan"

Ever since Eijaz Khan has become the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house, things have been getting a little nasty. From having a soft corner for Pavitra Punia to asking Nikki Tamboli to wash his underwear; Eijaz has been making headlines every now and again. Latest is his fight with Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Like every season, the house is divided into two teams but there’s no unity in either of them. We see contestants back-stabbing each other all the time here.

Last night, Jaan Kumar Sanu got into a heated argument with Eijaz Khan after he thought that ever since he became the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house, he is targeting the latter intentionally.

Eijaz bashed Jaan for speaking in English and that’s when things went bad between the two. The 26-year-old singer couldn’t hold it longer and lashes out at the Tanu Weds Manu actor and calls him mad.

Sanu also feels that Khan does selective favouritism with Nikki Tamboli and keeps ignoring him intentionally. Amid all this, Anita Hassanandani who happens to be Eijaz Khan’s ex-girlfriend tweeted backing Jaan and wrote, “Guyyyyssssss Excited to see @AlyGoni in #BB14 #Winner all the way. Also after today’s episode, I’m liking #Jaan What say you?”

Also, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is excited to see his co-star, Aly Goni in the Bigg Boss 14 house and is already cheering for him.

Aly happens to be linked with Jasmin Bhasin who is already a part of this season and has been playing pretty well. The Naagin actress becomes all emotional on seeing Goni in the house and it’ll be interesting to see one more couple inside the house.

Take a look at the promo here:

Tell us what do you think of Anita Hassandani’s tweet on Jaan Kumar Sanu and are you excited to see Aly Goni in the house?

