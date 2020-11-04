Shefali Jariwala has been back in the headlines ever since she entered Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for her candid self and her bond with Sidharth Shukla. The Kaanta Laga girl recently collaborated with Mika Singh for the music video, Hothon Pe Bas.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Shefali and spoke in length about Hothon Pe Bas. The beauty opened up about shooting for a music video after so long, bond with Mika Singh and so much more. She also revealed husband Parag Tyagi’s reaction to the song.

Advertisement

Check out the excerpts from the conversation with Shefali Jariwala below:

It’s been long that fans witnessed this side of yours. How was your experience?

It’s been a very long time that I have been in a music video. In fact, mine was amongst the first that started the trend of music videos. I did a lot of them back then. It was wonderful to do another one after such a long time. It happened because of Mika.

How did Hothon Pe Bas plan out?

Mika and I have been friends for a very long time and we always wanted to collaborate. We were really busy with our own lives and doing our own things. After I came back from the Bigg Boss 13 house, the lockdown was imposed and things slowed down work-wise for both of us. That’s when we got time to collaborate for Hothon Pe Bas.

How about working with Mika Singh?

He has been one of my closest friends over a decade now. He’s a wonderful person, very supportive and an excellent artist. The chemistry was there, there was no awkwardness because we have been friends for so long. We have travelled the world and done so many shows together. It was really nice working with him.

What was your husband Parag Tyagi’s reaction to the video?

Parag has been super excited since the video has released. He had heard the song and he loved it then. When the edit was ready, he saw it and couldn’t believe that we could achieve this quality as we were shooting with such a minimum crew. He’s been showering me with compliments about how I look. He loved mine and Mika’s chemistry and our performance. Mika’s voice is just amazing and there’s been no one in the world who doesn’t like his voice. Parag has been humming the song and he’s shooting, so everybody there has been humming it too!

Did you enjoy Shefali Jariwala and Mika Singh’s chemistry in Hothon Pe Bas?

Must Read: Karva Chauth 2020: From Rohitashv Gour To Manmohan Tiwari, Here’s How These Actors Are Planning To Make Tomorrow Special!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube