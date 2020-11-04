Dhvani Bhanushali Celebrates As ‘Leja Re’ Hits 700 Million Views

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali treated her fans with a behind the scenes video, as her single Leja re crossed 700 million views on YouTube.

“700M yayyy! Y’all made it happen. Thankyou,” she tweeted on Tuesday about the song that was released in 2018.

Fans joined her celebratio. “Dhvani you rock,” commented a user. Another simply congratulated Dhvani Bhanushali .

This comes weeks after her pop track “Vaaste“, co-sung by Nikhil D’Souza, crossed the one-billion mark on YouTube.

Looking forward, Dhvani Bhanushali has promised to show a different side to her creativity as a musical artist.

During the lockdown, she got a chance to write her own songs. In an interview with IANS, Dhvani Bhanushali had said: “I was working on it. That’s one side of me that I haven’t shown yet. They (the songs) should be ready by 2021.”

