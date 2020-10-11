Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste Crosses 1-Billion-Mark On YouTube

Vaaste, sung by singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D’Souza, has crossed one billion mark on YouTube. Its composer Tanishk Bagchi feels humbled by the love that the song has been receiving.

The Leja Re singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. An emotional Dhvani was seen thanking people for making the song a success. She captioned the video: “‘Vaaste’ has changed my life! Thankyou to one and all #vaaste #onebillion.”

Sharing his excitement, Tanishk said: “I am humbled by all the love that I’ve been receiving. ‘Vaaste’ holds a very special place in my heart.”

“We had set out to create a song that could resonate with the youth of the country but the way it has gone on to break records is overwhelming,” Tanishk added.

Earlier, the romantic track was named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Meanwhile, Dhvani Bhanushali has won a lot of fans as a singer in less than two years since her launch in 2018. Next year, she promises to show a different side to her creativity as a musical artiste.

Be it Bollywood songs or pop singles like “Dilbar” or “Vaaste” respectively, she has delivered many hit. The lockdown, she says, gave her an opportunity to polish her skills as an overall artiste.

“We were at home spending time with family. I was focusing on ‘riyaaz’ and learning music. I started learning music late. So, it was a good time for me to focus on the learning part, and I was trying to make songs. Hopefully, next year we will have something,” Dhvani told IANS. Asked if she got a chance to write her own songs too, she said: “I was working on it. That’s one side of me that I haven’t shown yet. They (the songs) should be ready by 2021.”

