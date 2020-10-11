Ronit Roy REJECTED Zero Dark Thirty & Homeland For Student Of The Year, Adaalat

Ronit Roy has had an impressive body of work in his years of being in the industry. From a hit debut in 1992’s Jaan Tere Naam to memorable character roles in movies like Udaan, Ugly and 2 States. His television show Adaalat also had an impressive fanbase. But, for opting a few of his roles, he has turned down the gateway to International cinema multiple times.

Advertisement

Yes, Ronit in his earlier interviews had revealed how he turned down Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Also, not just this, he had said no to Showtime’s much-acclaimed show Homeland for Adaalat.

Advertisement

In one of his old interviews with Hindustan Times, he had revealed, “I really regret not being able to do Homeland and ZDT. I would have loved to work with Kathryn Bigelow. It would have helped me grow as an actor. But I don’t live with regrets. I was busy with other commitments [when I was approached for ZDT], and the dates didn’t work out.”

In one of his interactions with PTI, Ronit Roy revealed the reason of decline Zero Dark Thirty was Student Of The Year. He had said, “I was offered an exciting role in Zero Dark Thirty. But unfortunately, I couldn’t do it due to date problems. I did see the film, and I do regret not being part of it. I was shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, and I was looking to work with him and couldn’t let go of this opportunity. We were shooting in Thailand for the film, and there was no way I could manage my dates for Zero Dark Thirty,” the actor continued.

“I also missed out on Homeland as they wanted me in South Africa for 6 months. But at that point, Adaalat Season 1 was on,” Ronit Roy told Spotboye regarding the reason for missing out an excellent opportunity in Homeland.

What do you think about these choices of Ronit Roy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Father Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 Attacker Arrested – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube