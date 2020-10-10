When Rekha Beautifully Defended Amitabh Bachchan On Denying Having An Affair: “He Did It To Protect His Image”

Rekha hasn’t just been a name in the Bollywood industry; but has been the face of what a brave and a bold woman represents. She turns 66 today, and we know that’s just a number for the eternal beauty. Over the years the actress has been deeply loved for her path breaking roles, but her rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan has always kept her in the news.

Advertisement

Even today, when they bump into each other at a Bollywood party or a gathering, we see a plethora of images and videos of them on the internet. They made a magnificent pair, but destiny had something else in store for them.

Advertisement

In one of her most candid interviews with Filmfare in 1984, she beautifully opened up about her reported breakup with Amitabh Bachchan, and his denial about the same. She had said, “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful; I don’t care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him; he loves me – that’s it! I don’t care what anybody thinks. If he’d reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he’s said in public?”

Rekha also added, “I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?”

“My reaction is not a typical reaction, I know that. But there’s a total fulfilment. We are human beings who love and accept each other for what we are. There’s more happiness in our lives than misery. Nothing else matters. But as long as I’m with that person, I don’t care. I cannot identify me with anyone else. Don’t publish this. For he’ll deny it. Then I’ll affirm it. Then there will be a statement from his camp saying, “No, no. she is nuts like Parveen Babi.” Then I’ll say ‘No, no. Parveen Babi is not here, but here I am to issue a statement.’ Anyway, why should I be talking to you about my personal life? I am a very creative person. I have lots of interests. People love talking about my personal life. But I want to keep it to myself. Mr Bachchan is important to me, not to anybody else,” added Rekha on her equation with Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

We wish the most fearless diva of Bollywood, a happy 66th & wish her best for life ahead. We are leaving fans with the request of humming “Rekha, O Rekha, jabse tumhe dekha” for her today.

Must Read: World Mental Health Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Shah Rukh Khan – 5 Celebrities Who Won The Battle Over Depression

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube